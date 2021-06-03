뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Seo In Guk Shares that His Mother Raised Him with Money Earned by Picking Up Waste
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Seo In Guk Shares that His Mother Raised Him with Money Earned by Picking Up Waste

[SBS Star] Seo In Guk Shares that His Mother Raised Him with Money Earned by Picking Up Waste

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.03 13:38 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seo In Guk Shares that His Mother Raised Him with Money Earned by Picking Up Waste
Actor/singer Seo In Guk shared why his mother is a role model to him. 

Recently, Seo In Guk had a video interview with the press ahead of the release of his movie 'Pipeline'. 
Seo In GukDuring the interview when he was asked who he thought as a role model, Seo In Guk picked his mother without any hesitation. 

Seo In Guk said, "My mom went through a lot of difficulties when I was young. I mean, my dad is my role model as well, but there is a reason why I think highly of my mom." 

He continued, "Ever since when I was little, my mom picked up waste on streets to earn money to raise me. She really worked hard. She did that for years." 
Seo In GukThen Seo In Guk said he asked her if she could discontinue doing such a tough job after he made debut. 

He said, "I wanted her to rest at home, but my mom insisted on keep picking up waste. She told me that her body aches if she doesn't work." 

He resumed, "She also explained that she likes the fact that she gets to meet many people while doing her job. So, I had to just let her do it." 
Seo In GukAfter that, Seo In Guk shared that he believes those hard-working genes are running in his body as well. 

Seo In Guk laughingly said, "I'm like her as well. I don't like to take a rest. When I do, I always feel like I have to start working again. That's why she's my role model." 
Seo In GukIt was recently revealed that Seo In Guk opened a coffee shop for his mother in his hometown Ulsan. 

(Credit= 'seo_cccc' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 26
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.