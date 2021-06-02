[SBS Star] SHINee TAEMIN Shares Why He Loves His Haters Too

TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee shared a reason why he loves his haters as well.Recently, one past live broadcast of TAEMIN went around online.During this live broadcast, TAEMIN mentioned how he feels about his haters.TAEMIN said, "I actually love my haters too. I'm sure they have valid reasons why they hate me."He continued, "I believe they hate me because they really like some other stars."He went on with a smile, "And I feel like those some stars are the people I also like. That's why I love my haters too."Regarding this part of the live broadcast, fans expressed their sadness.They said they felt like TAEMIN came to that conclusion after going through a lot of distress due to haters.They left comments such as, "His words truly break my heart.", "Thank you for staying so positively though. We love you!", "Please know that we'll always be right here for you, oppa." and so on.(Credit= 'lm_____ltm' Instagram)(SBS Star)