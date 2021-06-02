뉴스
[SBS Star] IU Buys a Multi-billion Won Han River View Apartment All in Cash
Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.02
K-pop artist IU purchased an unimaginably expensive and luxurious apartment in Seoul. 

On June 1, news outlet Biz Hankook shared a report on IU. 

The report stated that IU recently purchased one luxurious apartment unit in one of the most affluent districts in Seoul―Gangnam-gu. 

The apartment complex that IU bought is called 'Eterno', and it consists of 29 large units that have the view over the Han River.  
IUAccording to the report, 'Eterno' is located where it is permitted for land transactions. 

That means, IU cannot get any loans for this purchase. 

Therefore, it is expected that she will pay all 13 billion won (approximately 12 million dollars) in cash. 

In the papers to Gangnam-gu Office, IU wrote that the purpose of the purchase was solely for her residence. 
IU'Eterno' is still under construction, and it is expected to be completed in October 2023. 

(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
