[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Shares How His Supporters Helped Him to Get Back Up
[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Shares How His Supporters Helped Him to Get Back Up

[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Shares How His Supporters Helped Him to Get Back Up

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.01 15:38 View Count
B.I, formerly of K-pop boy group iKON, shared thanked his supporters for their endless support. 

On June 1, B.I updated his Instagram with a screenshot of a note on his phone. 

The note showed his thoughts on his tracks no. 11 and 12 on his upcoming solo album 'WATERFALL' that is to be released on June 1. 

'WATERFALL' is the first album that B.I is dropping since he left iKON and YG Entertainment two years ago. 
B.IRegarding track no. 11 'Then', B.I said, "I mean, I'm not really anything, but all these people are giving me so much support." 

He continued, "Not only are they worrying about me from distance, but also comforting me and even protecting me from criticism." 

He resumed, "Instead of giving you uncertain love, let me promise to be loyal to you. I came to think about going forward again all thanks to you." 

Then about track no. 12 'Rebirth', B.I said, "I just missed you. That's the only thing I can say." 
B.IPreviously in June 2019, B.I was accused of purchasing and using illicit drugs in 2016.

At that time, he immediately left iKON and YG Entertainment following the break of the news. 

(Credit= 'shxxbi131' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
