[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee MINHO Sweetly Responds to a Fan Who Wants to Marry Him
Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.01 13:49 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee MINHO Sweetly Responds to a Fan Who Wants to Marry Him
MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee gave the sweetest response to a fan who wants to marry him. 

On May 28, SHINee's management agency SM Entertainment uploaded a new video on YouTube. 
MINHOThe video was of MINHO in a car responding to fans' comments to MINHO that were made in advance. 

One of the comments that fan made was, "Marry me, MINHO. I mean, you'll do all the housework and earn all the money for the family, but..."

In response to this comment, MINHO said, "I'll do all the housework, sure. Of course I'll earn all the money for the family as well." 

He resumed, "As long as you have a big heart for me. That's all I need."
MINHOFollowing the release of this video, this particular part of the video went viral online. 

Many are responding to it with comments wanting to be his wife. 

Their comments included, "Let me please marry you, oppa!", "Seriously, is that all you need? I'm totally ready already then!", "Oh my...! Why does he keep making my heart flutter?" and so on. 
 

(Credit= 'SHINee' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)     
