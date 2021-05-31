뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He's So Handsome, but..." Lee Sang Min Shares Interesting Facts About Choi Jin Hyuk
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] "He's So Handsome, but..." Lee Sang Min Shares Interesting Facts About Choi Jin Hyuk

[SBS Star] "He's So Handsome, but..." Lee Sang Min Shares Interesting Facts About Choi Jin Hyuk

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.31 17:28 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Hes So Handsome, but..." Lee Sang Min Shares Interesting Facts About Choi Jin Hyuk
Entertainer Lee Sang Min shared that actor Choi Jin Hyuk does not live up to his looks. 

On May 30 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Lee Sang Min and Choi Jin Hyuk made an appearance. 
Lee Sang MinAbout Choi Jin Hyuk, Lee Sang Min said, "I've known Jin Hyuk for years. I've known him since when I was struggling with difficulties." 

He continued, "He is so good-looking, and it feels almost as if he will be good at everything, right? It's quite the opposite though." 

He went on, "I realized how clumsy he is as I got to know him more and more. He's probably one of the clumsiest actors out there. He honestly doesn't live up to his looks." 

Choi Jin Hyk laughed and responded, "Yeah, I've heard that a lot of times. I'm just not really good at anything." 
Lee Sang MinThen, Lee Sang Min also told an interesting story about Choi Jin Hyuk. 

Lee Sang Min said, "About 10 years ago, Jin Hyuk held a fan meeting in Japan. At that time, he asked me if I could make him a song so that he could sing it to his Japanese fans." 

He resumed while shaking his head side-to-side, "So, we went to a singing room together. I asked him to sing something, and he sang Lim Jae-beom's songs for an hour. Gosh, that was just unbelievable." 

Choi Jin Hyuk commented with an awkward smile, "Well, I like Lim Jae-beom's songs, so..." 
Lee Sang Min(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.