[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Shares that He Is Amazed Every Time He Looks at Han Ga In

Actor Yeon Jung Hoon showed his love for his wife actress Han Ga In.On May 30 episode of KBS' television show '2 Days & 1 Night', Yeon Jung Hoon mentioned his happy married life.During the talk, Yeon Jung Hoon was asked when he says, "Wow."Then, his fellow '2 Days & 1 Night' member Kim Jong-min mentioned Han Ga In.He said with a playful smile, "Do you go, 'Wow.' whenever you return home?"Moon Se-yoon also playfully commented, "Do you go 'Wow' whenever you see her asleep?"Yeon Jung Hoon laughed at their playful remarks at first.After laughing, Yeon Jung Hoon answered, "I go, 'Wow' every time I see her, basically like all the time."Yeon Jung Hoon and Han Ga In tied the knot in May 2005, and they have one girl and one boy.(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)