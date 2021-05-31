[SBS Star] Lee Cho-hee Shares What Park Seo Jun Was Like in College

Actress Lee Cho-hee shared what actor Park Seo Jun was like when they attended university together.On May 29 episode of KBS' television show 'Come Back Home', Lee Cho-hee and actress Park Jin Joo made a guest appearance.During the talk, Lee Cho-hee mentioned going to the same university as Park Seo Jun.Lee Cho-hee said, "When I saw Park Seo Jun in school, I was like, 'Wow, he's so good-looking.' There was this particular incredible vibe, you know."She continued, "Park Seo Jun actually came over to my place once. He played soccer before the first class in the morning."Then, Park Jin Joo, who also went to the same university as Park Seo Jun added a story about him.Park Jin Joo said, "Our professor used to tell the class one thing. He/she used to say that Park Seo Jun and I were the ones who he/she thought would succeed in the industry fast."She resumed, "But he/she also said that I was going to vanish quickly, because I'm not a hard-working person like Park Seo Jun."Lee Cho-hee, Park Seo Jun and Park Jin Joo majored in Acting at Seoul Institute of the Arts.(Credit= KBS Come Back Home, 'bn_sj2013' '_2sec__' Instagram)(SBS Star)