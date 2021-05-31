뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Cho-hee Shares What Park Seo Jun Was Like in College
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Cho-hee Shares What Park Seo Jun Was Like in College

[SBS Star] Lee Cho-hee Shares What Park Seo Jun Was Like in College

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.31 11:54 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Cho-hee Shares What Park Seo Jun Was Like in College
Actress Lee Cho-hee shared what actor Park Seo Jun was like when they attended university together. 

On May 29 episode of KBS' television show 'Come Back Home', Lee Cho-hee and actress Park Jin Joo made a guest appearance. 
Lee Cho-heeDuring the talk, Lee Cho-hee mentioned going to the same university as Park Seo Jun. 

Lee Cho-hee said, "When I saw Park Seo Jun in school, I was like, 'Wow, he's so good-looking.' There was this particular incredible vibe, you know." 

She continued, "Park Seo Jun actually came over to my place once. He played soccer before the first class in the morning." 
Lee Cho-heeThen, Park Jin Joo, who also went to the same university as Park Seo Jun added a story about him. 

Park Jin Joo said, "Our professor used to tell the class one thing. He/she used to say that Park Seo Jun and I were the ones who he/she thought would succeed in the industry fast." 

She resumed, "But he/she also said that I was going to vanish quickly, because I'm not a hard-working person like Park Seo Jun." 
Lee Cho-heeLee Cho-hee, Park Seo Jun and Park Jin Joo majored in Acting at Seoul Institute of the Arts. 

(Credit= KBS Come Back Home, 'bn_sj2013' '_2sec__' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.