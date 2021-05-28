뉴스
[SBS Star] BOBBY Says He Would Write a Love Letter to Seo Eunkwang If He Was a Girl
Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.28
BOBBY of K-pop boy group iKON shared his love for Seo Eunkwang of boy group BTOB. 

On May 27 episode of Mnet's television show 'Kingdom: Legendary War', BTOB's new performance was unveiled. 

BTOB performed the group's 2018 song 'Blue Moon' that was inspired by the movie 'La La Land'. 
KingdomAfter seeing BTOB's performance, YOO TAE YANG of boy group SF9 commented, "BTOB managed to show us the movie 'La La Land' in minutes. It was really impressive."

San of boy group ATEEZ also highly complimented the performance. 

He said, "The performance was completely flawless from the beginning until the end. It almost felt like I've watched a well-made movie." 
KingdomThen, BOBBY added, "Well, if I'm being honest here, I really couldn't get my eyes off Eunkwang." 

The K-pop star continued, "Eunkwang was so hot throughout the performance. If I were a girl, I would totally write him a love letter, and make a move." 

He resumed, "Eunkwang didn't even reveal parts of his body, you know. That just means that Eunkwang himself is just sexy as heck." 
Kingdom(Credit= Mnet Kingdom: Legendary War) 

(SBS Star)     
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.