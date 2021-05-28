[SBS Star] One of the Biggest Fast Food Chains in the World Turn Their Stores Into BTS Stores

One of the biggest fast food chains in the world―McDonald's almost transferred their stores into K-pop boy group BTS stores.Last month, McDonald's announced to launch the BTS meal, which consisted of the group members' favorites.The meal was said to consist of chicken nuggets, fries, drink, McDonald's Korea-inspired sweet chili and Cajun dipping sauce.The paper bag, nugget case and cup were going to be featuring the BTS logo and group's official color purple.The company shared that the BTS meal was going to go on sale in 49 countries across the globe.Then on May 26, McDonald's in some countries started serving the BTS meal before others.The McDonald's staff welcomed customers wearing BTS T-shirts with a design in Hangeul, the Korean alphabet.Upon entering the stores, you were also welcomed by purple balloons, purple decorations and even photos of BTS.The stores almost seemed as if they were BTS stores, not McDonald's stores.Many excited BTS fans are visiting McDonald's stores to buy the BTS meal right now.(Credit= Online Community, 'EmSushi7' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)