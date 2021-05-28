[SBS Star] Emma Stone Once Again Shares Her Love for BTS

American actress Emma Stone proved that she is true ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom).On May 27, Korean-American hip-hop artist Jessi's online show 'Shorterview' shared a video interview of Emma Stone.During the interview, Emma Stone said, "I love K-pop."Emma Stone is a self-declared K-pop fan who has expressed her love for K-pop a number of times in the past.When Jessi asked who she liked, Emma Stone responded, "Well, it's pretty obvious. I'm obsessed with BTS."The actress continued, "It's like a pretty obvious thing to say, but I actually got to do SNL with BTS."She went on, "It's the only K-pop band that I've seen live. When I got to see them, it was just mind blowing."Previously in April 2019, Emma Stone and BTS featured in NBC's television show 'Saturday Night Live' together.At that time, Emma Stone excitedly commented, "BTS is all around me. They have the voices of angels."(Credit= 'Mobidic' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)