뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Emma Stone Once Again Shares Her Love for BTS
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Emma Stone Once Again Shares Her Love for BTS

[SBS Star] Emma Stone Once Again Shares Her Love for BTS

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.28 14:24 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Emma Stone Once Again Shares Her Love for BTS
American actress Emma Stone proved that she is true ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom). 

On May 27, Korean-American hip-hop artist Jessi's online show 'Shorterview' shared a video interview of Emma Stone. 

During the interview, Emma Stone said, "I love K-pop." 

Emma Stone is a self-declared K-pop fan who has expressed her love for K-pop a number of times in the past. 
Emma StoneWhen Jessi asked who she liked, Emma Stone responded, "Well, it's pretty obvious. I'm obsessed with BTS." 

The actress continued, "It's like a pretty obvious thing to say, but I actually got to do SNL with BTS." 

She went on, "It's the only K-pop band that I've seen live. When I got to see them, it was just mind blowing." 
Emma StonePreviously in April 2019, Emma Stone and BTS featured in NBC's television show 'Saturday Night Live' together. 

At that time, Emma Stone excitedly commented, "BTS is all around me. They have the voices of angels." 
 

(Credit= 'Mobidic' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.