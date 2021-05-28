[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Purchases a Multi-billion Won Building in the Heart of Seoul

Actress Song Hye Kyo became an owner of a multi-billion won building in Seoul.On May 27, news outlet Star Today shared a report on Song Hye Kyo.The report stated that Song Hye Kyo bought a building in Hannam-dong, Seoul for 19.5 billion won (approximately 17 million dollars) in March.Built in 2014, the building has five stories above ground and two underground levels.According to the report, the building has the elegant and beautiful interior as well as exterior.As it has a great location, it is said the building is a great investment.Hannam-dong is one of the most expensive areas in Seoul where it is home to many wealthy businessmen, politicians, celebrities including BTS, Shin Mina, So Jisub, G-DRAGON of BIGBANG and more.Previously in 2019, Song Hye Kyo moved to one luxury apartment in Hannam-dong, which is only a short walking distance from her newly-purchased building.It is assumed that Song Hye Kyo will be able to manage the building with ease, considering the proximity to her home.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)