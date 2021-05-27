뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WINNER YOON Says, "I'm Okay About Dating Someone Who Is 20 Years Older than I Am"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] WINNER YOON Says, "I'm Okay About Dating Someone Who Is 20 Years Older than I Am"

[SBS Star] WINNER YOON Says, "I'm Okay About Dating Someone Who Is 20 Years Older than I Am"

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.27 18:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WINNER YOON Says, "Im Okay About Dating Someone Who Is 20 Years Older than I Am"
YOON of K-pop boy group WINNER talked about his type of girl, marriage and proposal. 

On May 26 episode of Mnet's television show 'TMI NEWS', YOON made a guest appearance. 
YOONDuring the talk, the host Jang Do-yeon asked YOON whether he was okay dating someone who is much older than he is. 

YOON answered, "I'm not actually that concern about age. It's something that I honestly don't take into consideration when dating someone." 

He continued, "I think I'll be okay about dating someone up to 20 years older than I am. I'm also okay about dating a girl who is younger than I am as long as she is not underage." 
YOONFollowing that, they moved on to the topic of marriage. 

YOON said, "I want to have a small wedding. That's my dream wedding. I just want to invite my family and close friends." 

When asked if how he wants to propose to his future wife-to-be, YOON said, "I want to do it really casually, like in an everyday life." 

Jang Do-yeon responded, "Do you mean something like this? You just asking your girl, 'Hey, do you want to get married?' while having a stir-fry together?" 

YOON laughed at Jang Do-yeon's witty response, and commented, "Yes, it's probably something like that."
YOON(Credit= Mnet TMI NEWS) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 7
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.