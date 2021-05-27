[SBS Star] WINNER YOON Says, "I'm Okay About Dating Someone Who Is 20 Years Older than I Am"

YOON of K-pop boy group WINNER talked about his type of girl, marriage and proposal.On May 26 episode of Mnet's television show 'TMI NEWS', YOON made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Jang Do-yeon asked YOON whether he was okay dating someone who is much older than he is.YOON answered, "I'm not actually that concern about age. It's something that I honestly don't take into consideration when dating someone."He continued, "I think I'll be okay about dating someone up to 20 years older than I am. I'm also okay about dating a girl who is younger than I am as long as she is not underage."Following that, they moved on to the topic of marriage.YOON said, "I want to have a small wedding. That's my dream wedding. I just want to invite my family and close friends."When asked if how he wants to propose to his future wife-to-be, YOON said, "I want to do it really casually, like in an everyday life."Jang Do-yeon responded, "Do you mean something like this? You just asking your girl, 'Hey, do you want to get married?' while having a stir-fry together?"YOON laughed at Jang Do-yeon's witty response, and commented, "Yes, it's probably something like that."(Credit= Mnet TMI NEWS)(SBS Star)