[SBS Star] DARA Takes Her First Subway Ride in Over 10 Years
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.27 16:08
K-pop artist DARA took a subway ride for the first time in over 10 years. 

On May 27, DARA updated her Instagram with some new photos. 

The first photo was of DARA holding a subway ticket in her hand. 
DARAOn this photo, DARA wrote, "I had to go to Sindorim during a Friday rush hour to watch a musical 'Chicago.'" 

The K-pop star resumed, "I left home early, because I knew that I would get caught in a traffic jam. But my friend who was meant to pick me up called and said, 'I'm stuck here. I think we're both going to be late!'" 

She went on, "So, we each got in a cab, and decided to meet at the venue instead. But I ended up getting stuck in traffic. I started getting nervous, as I didn't want to miss watching the musical." 

She added, "That's when I decided to just take the subway. It was my first time going on the subway since my time as a trainee. I was scared that I would take the train going to a wrong direction, so I checked multiple times before getting on." 
DARAThen in the next photo where DARA posed for a selfie on the subway, she wrote, "It was a very hot day, but I happened to wear so many unnecessary things like a hat and scarf." 

She continued, "I ran up and down the subway stairs, and to the venue. I honestly sweated like a pig. Thankfully, I got to see the musical, and it was incredible! It would have been really sad if I had missed it. Next time though, I'd better leave home earlier!" 
DARAAfter spending about two years training under YG Entertainment, DARA made debut as a member of 2NE1 in May 2009. 

(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
