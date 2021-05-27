[SBS Star] Heize Shares What It Was Like to Work with Song Joong Ki for Her New MV

Singer Heize revealed that she felt honored to be working with actor Song Joong Ki for her new music video.On May 25 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', Heize made a guest appearance.During the talk, Heize mentioned filming her latest music video 'HAPPEN' with Song Joong Ki.Heize said, "I was lucky to have Song Joong Ki in my music video all thanks to my agency head PSY. He knows Song Joong Ki well, so he asked him if he could feature in it."She continued, "Even when he was just standing still doing nothing, when he looked at me, I felt like I was immediately transferred to a completely different world."She went on, "Song Joong Ki was amazing on site. Just by being there, he helped me to focus on my acting. I felt so honored to be working with him."Then, Heize shared what Song Joong Ki's personality was like.Heize said, "We didn't get much time to talk, but he seemed like a pretty easygoing person."She laughingly added, "I'm a little sad that I didn't get to hear his joke. Anyway, I felt like he was really cool."(Credit= 'Heize official' YouTube, SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)(SBS Star)