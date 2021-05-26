[SBS Star] One Indonesian ARMY Is Gifted with a Life Size JUNGKOOK Cutout at Her Wedding

One Indonesian fan of K-pop boy group BTS was given a very special gift on her wedding day.On May 20, one Indonesian woman shared an interesting video on TikTok.In the video, this woman takes a life size JUNGKOOK cutout to her friend's wedding ceremony.When the bride sees the cutout she collapses on the floor in surprise and almost cries in happiness.Then the bride and her friends take a photo with the cutout together.The video quickly went viral online, and Indonesian news outlets shared this interesting news.According to their articles, the bride is ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom), and JUNGKOOK is her ultimate bias.As her friend knew this very well, she had decided to surprise her with the life size JUNGKOOK cutout.The groom said to have also enjoyed the whole event; he laughed out loud when he saw the bride's friend walking towards them with the cutout.Regarding this video, ARMY left comments such as, "How amazing! I hope my friend does the same for me on my wedding day!", "The bride looks so happy!", "I wonder who's JUNGKOOK actually going to marry." and so on.(Credit= 'Manusia langka' TikTok)(SBS Star)