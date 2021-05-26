[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Has So Much Fun Putting Forks on V's Hair

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS playfully put forks on his fellow member V's hair.On May 21, BTS went live on NAVER V LIVE in celebration of the release of the group's latest single 'Butter'.Not long after the live broadcast began, the members commented on V's new extremely curly hairstyle.They all touched his hair and repeatedly said, "You look like the poodle!"They moved on to another topic right away, but it seemed as if JUNGKOOK's attention was still on V's hair.After staring at his hair for a while, he grabbed plastic forks in front of him.Then, he started to place those forks on V's hair from behind.As more and more forks were placed on V's hair, JUNGKOOK burst into laughter.The rest of the members noticed what was going on, and laughed out loud as well.(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)