[SBS Star] VIDEO: Filipino Fans Give Lee Kwang Soo a Special Gift on the Last Day of 'Running Man'
Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.26 14:09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Filipino Fans Give Lee Kwang Soo a Special Gift on the Last Day of Running Man
Filipino fans of actor Lee Kwang Soo gave him a one-and-only gift. 

Last month, it was announced that Lee Kwang Soo was leaving 'Running Man' due to an injury that he has to treat. 

As Lee Kwang Soo has been on 'Running Man' ever since the show started, a lot of fans expressed sadness online following the news. 
Lee Kwang SooThen on May 24, Lee Kwang Soo took part in his last shooting of SBS' television show 'Running Man'. 

On this day, Lee Kwang Soo's fans in the Philippines prepared something very special for him. 

They had put an advertisement up on one tall building in Manila that compiled scenes from 'Running Man' where Lee Kwang Soo made a great impact.  

Above these scenes, it said, "PH ♥ Lee Kwang Soo #PrinceofASIAinEDSA."

At the end of the advertisement, it also said, "We will miss you, our Girin (Lee Kwang Soo's nickname)." 
Lee Kwang SooFirst aired on July 11, 2010, 'Running Man' is one of the longest-running and most popular television shows in Korea. 

Through 'Running Man', Lee Kwang Soo gained a lot of popularity in South East Asia, and received a nickname 'Prince of Asia' from South East Asian fans. 
 
(Credit= 'RMPHOfficial' Twitter, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
