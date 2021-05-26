[SBS Star] "He Is a Social Butterfly" BAEKHYUN's Fellow Soldier Shares How He Is Doing in the Military

BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO's life in the military training center was unveiled.On May 25, a group photo of BAEKHYUN and his fellow soldiers was uploaded online.The photo showed BAEKHYUN making a fun pose with a cheeky smile alongside his fellow soldiers.Along with the photo, one letter written by one of the training soldiers was shared.In the letter, the soldier said, "As I began my military training on the same day as BAEKHYUN, I happened to be placed in the same dorm as him."He continued, "BAEKHYUN is very good-looking, but his personality impressed me even more. He's a total social butterfly. He's such a cool person."He resumed, "He practically leads everyone's mood; always fills our dorm with laughter. I could see why he is a K-pop star. He has the perfect personality as one."BAEKHYUN started his 3-week military training on May 6.Following his training, he will begin his alternative military service as a social service worker.(Credit= Online Community, Korea Army Training Center)(SBS Star)