뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Is a Social Butterfly" BAEKHYUN's Fellow Soldier Shares How He Is Doing in the Military
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] "He Is a Social Butterfly" BAEKHYUN's Fellow Soldier Shares How He Is Doing in the Military

[SBS Star] "He Is a Social Butterfly" BAEKHYUN's Fellow Soldier Shares How He Is Doing in the Military

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.26 11:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "He Is a Social Butterfly" BAEKHYUNs Fellow Soldier Shares How He Is Doing in the Military
BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO's life in the military training center was unveiled. 

On May 25, a group photo of BAEKHYUN and his fellow soldiers was uploaded online. 

The photo showed BAEKHYUN making a fun pose with a cheeky smile alongside his fellow soldiers. 
BAEKHYUNAlong with the photo, one letter written by one of the training soldiers was shared. 

In the letter, the soldier said, "As I began my military training on the same day as BAEKHYUN, I happened to be placed in the same dorm as him." 

He continued, "BAEKHYUN is very good-looking, but his personality impressed me even more. He's a total social butterfly. He's such a cool person." 

He resumed, "He practically leads everyone's mood; always fills our dorm with laughter. I could see why he is a K-pop star. He has the perfect personality as one." 
BAEKHYUNBAEKHYUN started his 3-week military training on May 6. 

Following his training, he will begin his alternative military service as a social service worker. 

(Credit= Online Community, Korea Army Training Center)  

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 4
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.