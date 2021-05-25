뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Makes a Hilarious Comment While Looking at Cho Jung Seok's Past Photo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Makes a Hilarious Comment While Looking at Cho Jung Seok's Past Photo

[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Makes a Hilarious Comment While Looking at Cho Jung Seok's Past Photo

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.25 18:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Makes a Hilarious Comment While Looking at Cho Jung Seoks Past Photo
Actor Chung Kyung-ho made a funny comment while looking at actor Cho Jung Seok's past photo. 

On May 20, one YouTube channel shared a behind-the-scenes footage of Chung Kyung-ho and Cho Jung Seok's drama 'Hospital Playlist'. 
Chung Kyung-hoWhile on a break from shooting, Chung Kyung-ho happened to see a photo of Cho Jung Seok when he was in his mid-20s. 

As soon as Chung Kyung-ho saw the photo, he commented in surprise, "What is this?"

The 'Hospital Playlist' director who was next to him also said with a surprised tone of voice, "Whoa, what happened to you there, Jung Seok?" 
Chung Kyung-hoChung Kyung-ho continued, "No way, I mean, no. This can't be you, Jung Seok." 

He shook his head side-to-side and said, "No, this isn't real. That is a completely different person." 

Then, Cho Jung Seok in front of him made the exact same pose as him in the photo. 

But Chung Kyung-ho as well as the staff around him immediately said, "No, not the same at all." 

Cho Jung Seok awkwardly laughed, then responded, "Is this not it?" 
 

(Credit= '채널 십오야' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.