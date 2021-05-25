[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Makes a Hilarious Comment While Looking at Cho Jung Seok's Past Photo

Actor Chung Kyung-ho made a funny comment while looking at actor Cho Jung Seok's past photo.On May 20, one YouTube channel shared a behind-the-scenes footage of Chung Kyung-ho and Cho Jung Seok's drama 'Hospital Playlist'.While on a break from shooting, Chung Kyung-ho happened to see a photo of Cho Jung Seok when he was in his mid-20s.As soon as Chung Kyung-ho saw the photo, he commented in surprise, "What is this?"The 'Hospital Playlist' director who was next to him also said with a surprised tone of voice, "Whoa, what happened to you there, Jung Seok?"Chung Kyung-ho continued, "No way, I mean, no. This can't be you, Jung Seok."He shook his head side-to-side and said, "No, this isn't real. That is a completely different person."Then, Cho Jung Seok in front of him made the exact same pose as him in the photo.But Chung Kyung-ho as well as the staff around him immediately said, "No, not the same at all."Cho Jung Seok awkwardly laughed, then responded, "Is this not it?"(Credit= '채널 십오야' YouTube)(SBS Star)