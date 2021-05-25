[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa Members Say SM Ent. Casting Directors Approach Them like They Are Fake

The members of K-pop girl group aespa shared an interesting fact about SM Entertainment casting directors.On May 22, one YouTube channel shared a video of aespa members sitting down for a talk together.During the talk, they talked about being scouted by SM Entertainment.Regarding this topic, the members of aespa said in unison, "I honestly thought they were some sort of con artists."KARINA added, "I'm really sorry for saying this, but they really do approach you as if they are not from SM Entertainment."WINTER commented, "It's true, because they don't tell you which agency they are from as well. They all keep that a secret."She resumed, "So, if you have been scouted by somewhat suspicious people, you might as well just think that you were scouted by SM Entertainment casting directors."She laughingly added, "They don't tell you much at all, so things can get dodgy with them, you know."KARINA, WINTER and NINGNING were scouted by SM Entertainment casting directors; GISELLE is the only one who got into the agency via an audition.(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube)(SBS Star)