[SBS Star] "When They Were Trainees..." Lim Jeong-hee Shares It Was a Matter of Time Before BTS Made It Big
뉴스

[SBS Star] "When They Were Trainees..." Lim Jeong-hee Shares It Was a Matter of Time Before BTS Made It Big

[SBS Star] "When They Were Trainees..." Lim Jeong-hee Shares It Was a Matter of Time Before BTS Made It Big

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.25 16:21
Singer Lim Jeong-hee shared what the members of K-pop boy group BTS were like when they were trainees. 

On May 24, Lim Jeong-hee guested on KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show'. 
Lim Jeong-heeDuring the talk, Lim Jeong-hee was asked about being part of Big Hit Entertainment in the past. 

She was asked, "Did you know the agency head Bang Si-hyuk was going to succeed at that time?" 

Lim Jeong-hee answered, "Yes, I could definitely see it coming. He was running the company very well." 
Lim Jeong-heeThe singer continued, "Also when I was there, the members of BTS were still trainees. I saw them practicing all day and night."

She went on, "Not only were they hard-working, but they were really polite and kind. They were so humble as well."

She resumed, "RM actually featured in one of my songs titled 'Ashes' then. He was great. Seeing them made me think, 'It's just a matter of time before they become successful.'"  
Lim Jeong-heeWhen BTS made debut in June 2013, Big Hit Entertainment was a small management agency.

Over the years, both BTS as well as Big Hit Entertainment made their global success. 

(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook, KBS Cool FM Park Myung-soo's Radio Show) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.