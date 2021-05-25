[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Says He Had Nothing But Water for 5 Days Before Shooting 'Butter' MV

��저 때 진짜 5일동안 한끼도 안먹었는데

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS revealed that he did not eat anything for five days before shooting the music video for 'Butter'.On May 21, BTS went live on NAVER V LIVE to celebrate the release of the group's new single 'Butter' with fans.During the live broadcast, the members of BTS sat and watched the music video 'Butter' together.While watching the music video, JUNGKOOK shared an interesting fact when he saw himself in it.JUNGKOOK commented, "I didn't eat anything for five days at that time."J-HOPE responded, "Yeah, you don't have any fat on your cheeks at all."Then, JUNGKOOK added, "I didn't have anything but water for five days before that."As if he did not know, V said in a surprised tone of voice, "Wow, you only had water for five days?"Since fans know how much JUNGKOOK loves eating, many fans' hearts broke upon hearing this.(Credit= 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)