뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Are Lee Seung Gi ♥ Lee Dain Getting Married Soon?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Are Lee Seung Gi ♥ Lee Dain Getting Married Soon?

[SBS Star] Are Lee Seung Gi ♥ Lee Dain Getting Married Soon?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.25 10:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Are Lee Seung Gi ♥ Lee Dain Getting Married Soon?
It is speculated that actor Lee Seung Gi and actress Lee Dain may get married soon. 

On May 24, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain confirmed that they have been in a relationship for about half a year. 
Lee Seung Gi and Lee DainFollowing the confirmation, news outlet Dispatch released a report on the two stars' date last year. 

According to Dispatch, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain drove to Lee Seung Gi's grandmother's house in Sokcho from a nearby resort. 

Dispatch said that Lee Dain was very nice and polite to Lee Seung Gi's grandmother when they met.

The news outlet also added that Lee Seung Gi has recently been introducing Lee Dain as his girlfriend to his friends, colleagues, staff and more. 

Lee Seung Gi said to have spent time with Lee Dain's family as well. 
Lee Seung Gi and Lee DainBack in March, there was a rumor going around that Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain are preparing to get married. 

The rumor stopped spreading before it reached the public, but it is being dug up in light of their dating news yesterday. 

(Credit= 'xx__dain' 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.