[SBS Star] Are Lee Seung Gi ♥ Lee Dain Getting Married Soon?

It is speculated that actor Lee Seung Gi and actress Lee Dain may get married soon.On May 24, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain confirmed that they have been in a relationship for about half a year.Following the confirmation, news outlet Dispatch released a report on the two stars' date last year.According to Dispatch, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain drove to Lee Seung Gi's grandmother's house in Sokcho from a nearby resort.Dispatch said that Lee Dain was very nice and polite to Lee Seung Gi's grandmother when they met.The news outlet also added that Lee Seung Gi has recently been introducing Lee Dain as his girlfriend to his friends, colleagues, staff and more.Lee Seung Gi said to have spent time with Lee Dain's family as well.Back in March, there was a rumor going around that Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain are preparing to get married.The rumor stopped spreading before it reached the public, but it is being dug up in light of their dating news yesterday.(Credit= 'xx__dain' 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram)(SBS Star)