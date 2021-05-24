[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi ♥ Lee Dain Are Dating Each Other

Actor Lee Seung Gi and actress Lee Dain are currently in love with each other.On May 24, news outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported that Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain have been in a relationship since the end of last year.According to the report, they became close as they are in the acting business, but what brought them closer was the fact that they shared the same interest.It is said that both Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain love to play golf.Not long after the report was released, Lee Dain's management agency NINE Ato Entertainment gave their official response.The agency stated, "We checked with Lee Dain herself, and she confirmed her relationship with Lee Seung Gi."They continued, "It's been about five to six months since they started dating, and they're still getting to know one another."Lee Seung Gi initially made debut as a singer with 'Because You're My Girl' in 2004, which made a huge hit that year.Lee Dain is actress Kyeon Mi-ri's daughter who made her acting debut with a drama '20 Years Old' in 2014.Lee Seung Gi is five years older than Lee Dain.(Credit= NINE Ato Entertainment, 'xx__dain' Instagram)(SBS Star)