[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Talks About the Time When Han Ga In Forgot Their Wedding Anniversary
[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Talks About the Time When Han Ga In Forgot Their Wedding Anniversary

[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Talks About the Time When Han Ga In Forgot Their Wedding Anniversary

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.24 14:46
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Talks About the Time When Han Ga In Forgot Their Wedding Anniversary
Actor Yeon Jung Hoon shared that his wife actress Han Ga In forgot their recent wedding anniversary. 

On May 23 episode of KBS' television show '2 Days & 1 Night', Yeon Jung Hoon talked about welcoming his wedding anniversary not too long ago. 
Yeon Jung HoonWhen others asked what he did on the wedding anniversary, Yeon Jung Hoon said, "Well, I went home with flowers, and she forgot." 

Yeon Jung Hoon laughingly continued, "Ga In was really cute when I got back home with flowers in my hand." 

He went on, "Her eyes widened and was like, 'What day is it today?' She was so cute." Yeon Jung Hoon Yeon Jung HoonPreviously, Yeon Jung Hoon revealed that he buys the same type of flower for his wife on her birthday or their wedding anniversary. 

He said because of this tradition, his children came to like flowers. 

Yeon Jung Hoon and Han Ga In got married in May 2005, and they have two children―one girl and one boy―together. 

(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night, SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.