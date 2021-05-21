[SBS Star] HAECHAN Reveals NCT 127 Members Used a Singing Machine for 12 Hours During Their Trip

ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 127 바비큐랑 수영이랑 하려고 다같이 놀러갔었는데 펜션에 노래방 기계 있어서 12시간 동안 노래만 했대 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 해찬이가 아 진짜 우리는 노래하는 사람들이구나 싶었대 ㅅㅂ ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 심지어 태용이랑 유타는 귀가 너무 피로해서 자러갔대 중간에 pic.twitter.com/u12RJy8NFD — 린 (@L1N_N0doubt) May 20, 2021

K-pop boy group NCT 127's member HAECHAN shared what the members of the group ended up doing for hours on their recent trip together.On May 20, HAECHAN and his fellow member DOYOUNG went live on NAVER V LIVE.During the live broadcast, HAECHAN shared that the members of NCT 127 went on a trip not too long ago.HAECHAN said, "We rented a pension to have a barbecue party and swim in the pool, but then when we entered the place, we saw a singing machine in the living room."He continued, "We ended up singing for 12 hours straight. That's when I realized that we really were people working in the music industry. After some hours, TAEYONG and YUTA went to bed because their ears were getting too tired."Then, DOYOUNG commented, "After using the singing machine for like 12 hours, all of us couldn't sing anymore. But then we all wanted to be the last one to wrap it up."He resumed, "Everyone except for me, MARK, TAEIL and JOHNNY, had already gone to bed. In the end, MARK sang the very last song and I was like, 'That guy is crazy. He's already been singing for hours.'"He laughingly added, "The next day when we were heading back to Seoul, I happened to be in the same car as MARK. It almost seemed like his vocal cords were out of his neck."