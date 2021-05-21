뉴스
[SBS Star] HAECHAN Reveals NCT 127 Members Used a Singing Machine for 12 Hours During Their Trip
Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.21 18:07 View Count
[SBS Star] HAECHAN Reveals NCT 127 Members Used a Singing Machine for 12 Hours During Their Trip
K-pop boy group NCT 127's member HAECHAN shared what the members of the group ended up doing for hours on their recent trip together.

On May 20, HAECHAN and his fellow member DOYOUNG went live on NAVER V LIVE. 
HAECHANDuring the live broadcast, HAECHAN shared that the members of NCT 127 went on a trip not too long ago. 

HAECHAN said, "We rented a pension to have a barbecue party and swim in the pool, but then when we entered the place, we saw a singing machine in the living room." 

He continued, "We ended up singing for 12 hours straight. That's when I realized that we really were people working in the music industry. After some hours, TAEYONG and YUTA went to bed because their ears were getting too tired." 
 
Then, DOYOUNG commented, "After using the singing machine for like 12 hours, all of us couldn't sing anymore. But then we all wanted to be the last one to wrap it up." 

He resumed, "Everyone except for me, MARK, TAEIL and JOHNNY, had already gone to bed. In the end, MARK sang the very last song and I was like, 'That guy is crazy. He's already been singing for hours.'" 

He laughingly added, "The next day when we were heading back to Seoul, I happened to be in the same car as MARK. It almost seemed like his vocal cords were out of his neck." 
 
(Credit= 'NCT' NAVER V LIVE, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.