[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Spotted at a Military Event

Actor Park Bo Gum was seen at a military event.On May 16, Park Bo Gum attended the Korean War Veterans photo-taking event at Daejeon National Cemetery.Following the event, Park Bo Gum and one of the veterans talked about the Korean War together.The veteran especially focused on speaking about his comrades who had been killed in action on the battlefield.While listening to him, Park Bo Gum said to have shed tears and commented, "I was able to hear what the veterans went through to fight for our country."He continued, "Just like how they battled hard for this country, I'll serve my military duty in the best way as I can."On this day, Park Bo Gum wore his Navy uniform, looking healthy and happy.At the moment, Park Bo Gum is fulfilling his national mandatory military duty as a member of the military band in the Navy.The actor began his military service on August 31, 2020, and is expected to complete it in the end of April 2022.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)