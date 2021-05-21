뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seo Eunkwang Mistakenly Tells a Fan to Give Up Who Says She Is Feeling Sad
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seo Eunkwang Mistakenly Tells a Fan to Give Up Who Says She Is Feeling Sad

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seo Eunkwang Mistakenly Tells a Fan to Give Up Who Says She Is Feeling Sad

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.21
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seo Eunkwang Mistakenly Tells a Fan to Give Up Who Says She Is Feeling Sad
Seo Eunkwang of K-pop boy group BTOB made a hilarious mistake while speaking in English. 

On May 21, Seo Eunkwang went live on Instagram to spend some quality time with fans. 
Seo EunkwangDuring the live broadcast, Seo Eunkwang read fans' comments in Korean as well as English. 

While doing so, he came across an English comment that said, "Oppa, I'm so sad." 

He read it out loud, then responded to it in English, "Why? Why do you feel so sad?" 
Seo EunkwangThen, he made a fist with his hand and said, "Give... Give up!" 

Right after that, Seo Eunkwang saw a comment that explained what give up meant. 

Seo Eunkwang burst into laughter, and said, "Don't give up. Please don't give up." 

He continued, "I wanted to send her good energy. What was the word for... Ah yes, cheer up. I meant to say cheer up." 
Seo EunkwangAfter that, Seo Eunkwang laughingly commented in English, "Ah, I'm so stupid. I'm so stupid." 

He resumed while still laughing, "I'm disappointed with myself. I'm foolish."

Upon watching this part of the live broadcast, fans could not stop laughing for ages as well. 
 
(Credit= 'btob_silver_light' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)      
