[SBS Star] Former After School Jung-ah Gives Her Baby a Nickname After BLACKPINK JENNIE

Jung-ah, formerly of K-pop girl group After School, gave her baby a nickname after JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.Recently, Jung-ah shared that she was pregnant with her second baby, and that the baby was a girl.Jung-ah said, "I heard that the result of the baby's sex can change later on. Is that really true? Well, my doctor said she was a girl, and we believe in our doctor."She continued, "I gave her a nickname the other day. We call her Jennie. Yes, it's that JENNIE, JENNIE of BLACKPINK. I named her after her."She went on, "JENNIE is so cute and pretty, you know. I'm a huge fan of her."Then, Jung-ah tagged JENNIE's Instagram account in her photo and wrote, "JENNIE, you're okay with it, right?"Following the upload, BLACKPINK's fans came along and wrote comments such as, "Oh, thank you for being our JENNIE's fan!", "I'm sure JENNIE will be happy to hear that.", "I'm planning on giving my daughter the same nickname too!" and so on.Jung-ah married professional basketball player Jung Chang-young in April 2018.She gave birth to a baby boy in October 2019, and she is expecting her next child 'JENNIE' at the moment.(Credit= 'jjung_a_kim' 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)(SBS Star)