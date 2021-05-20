[SBS Star] CL Shares Why She Dropped Out of School During Her Trainee Days

K-pop artist CL shared why she decided to drop out of school when she was a trainee.On May 19 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', CL was seen being interviewed by the production team.During the interview, CL was asked about her trainee days at YG Entertainment.CL said, "I used to go to school after waking up at like seven to eight in the morning. Then, I went to practice around 3PM."She continued, "After practicing until one or two in the morning, I would get home and sleep around three to four in the morning. I did this for about a year."Then, CL said she started to think, "Wouldn't it be better for me to use my time for one of these sides?"CL resumed, "I gave it a hard thought, and decided that it would be best for me to just quit school. I was a high school sophomore when I decided to drop out."She went on, "Then, I told my dad about it while we were in a car heading somewhere together. He said okay right away. He was like, 'Do whatever you want.' He's never said no to me, ever."She added, "He later explained that he felt like he shouldn't ask why, because I probably had given a lot of thought into it before making the decision."Following three years of training, CL made debut as the leader of 2NE1 in 2009; 2NE1 was one of the hottest girl groups in the K-pop scene back when the group was active.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)