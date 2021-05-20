[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon Shares How She Feels About Being Referred to as JEONGYEON's Sister

Actress Gong Seung-yeon revealed how she feels about being referred to as JEONGYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE's sister.Recently, Gong Seung-yeon sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, Gong Seung-yeon was asked how she feels about people referring to her as JEONGYEON's sister instead of her own name.Gong Seung-yeon said, "That happens pretty often. At first, I liked the fact that I was being called JEONGYEON's sister."She continued, "That meant JEONGYEON was making her name out there, and I was proud of that. I also felt like I was working hard climbing up the mountain of success."Then, Gong Seung-yeon shared that she was not always happy about it.The actress commented, "But every time I went to public events, I was always asked about JEONGYEON. That felt slightly bitter."She resumed, "Now though, we are both doing well in our place, and I've gotten pretty used to it."She added, "I feel like I'm never going to be able to get rid of the title, 'JEONGYEON's sister', so I'm not going to dislike it."Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON are three years apart, and are known to be very close to each other.(Credit= VARO Entertainment, '0seungyeon' Instagram)(SBS Star)