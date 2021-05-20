뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon Shares How She Feels About Being Referred to as JEONGYEON's Sister
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon Shares How She Feels About Being Referred to as JEONGYEON's Sister

[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon Shares How She Feels About Being Referred to as JEONGYEON's Sister

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.20 16:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon Shares How She Feels About Being Referred to as JEONGYEONs Sister
Actress Gong Seung-yeon revealed how she feels about being referred to as JEONGYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE's sister. 

Recently, Gong Seung-yeon sat down for an interview with the press. 
Gong Seung-yeonDuring the interview, Gong Seung-yeon was asked how she feels about people referring to her as JEONGYEON's sister instead of her own name. 

Gong Seung-yeon said, "That happens pretty often. At first, I liked the fact that I was being called JEONGYEON's sister." 

She continued, "That meant JEONGYEON was making her name out there, and I was proud of that. I also felt like I was working hard climbing up the mountain of success."
Gong Seung-yeonThen, Gong Seung-yeon shared that she was not always happy about it. 

The actress commented, "But every time I went to public events, I was always asked about JEONGYEON. That felt slightly bitter." 

She resumed, "Now though, we are both doing well in our place, and I've gotten pretty used to it."

She added, "I feel like I'm never going to be able to get rid of the title, 'JEONGYEON's sister', so I'm not going to dislike it." 
Gong Seung-yeonGong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON are three years apart, and are known to be very close to each other. 

(Credit= VARO Entertainment, '0seungyeon' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.