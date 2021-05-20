뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Taevin Says 'Min-hyuk' Fancied 'Seok-hoon' in the Original Script of 'The Penthouse'
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.20
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Taevin Says Min-hyuk Fancied Seok-hoon in the Original Script of The Penthouse
Actor Lee Taevin shared a huge secret behind his character in 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. 

On May 18 episode of MBC every1's television show 'Video Star', Lee Taevin made a guest appearance. 
Lee TaevinDuring the talk, Lee Taevin mentioned his drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. 

While doing so, Lee Taevin talked about reading the script of 'The Penthouse: War in Life' before the final draft. 

Lee Taevin said, "This may be shocking to many, but in the first draft that I read, my character 'Min-hyuk' had feelings for 'Seok-hoon'." 
Lee TaevinThe actor continued, "As 'Seok-hoon' likes 'Ro-na', 'Min-hyuk' gets jealous. That's why he gives 'Ro-na' a really hard time." 

He resumed, "That was my original character. I was surprised when I first read the script as well." 

He added, "Later on though, the writer made some changes to my character, and he ended up as a character who likes 'Je-ni', not 'Seok-hoon'." 
Lee TaevinThen, the hosts asked Lee Taevin if he could give them a little spoiler of the upcoming 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life'. 

Lee Taevin playfully responded, "Hmm... I know a lot of things about the next season. Shall I tell you guys all about them now?" 

He laughed and resumed, "No, but what I can tell you is that the third season is going to be even more shocking than the first and second ones." 

(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star) 

(SBS Star)   
