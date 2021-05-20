[SBS Star] Lee Taevin Says 'Min-hyuk' Fancied 'Seok-hoon' in the Original Script of 'The Penthouse'

Actor Lee Taevin shared a huge secret behind his character in 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.
On May 18 episode of MBC every1's television show 'Video Star', Lee Taevin made a guest appearance.
During the talk, Lee Taevin mentioned his drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.
While doing so, Lee Taevin talked about reading the script of 'The Penthouse: War in Life' before the final draft.
Lee Taevin said, "This may be shocking to many, but in the first draft that I read, my character 'Min-hyuk' had feelings for 'Seok-hoon'."
The actor continued, "As 'Seok-hoon' likes 'Ro-na', 'Min-hyuk' gets jealous. That's why he gives 'Ro-na' a really hard time."
He resumed, "That was my original character. I was surprised when I first read the script as well."
He added, "Later on though, the writer made some changes to my character, and he ended up as a character who likes 'Je-ni', not 'Seok-hoon'."
Then, the hosts asked Lee Taevin if he could give them a little spoiler of the upcoming 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life'.
Lee Taevin playfully responded, "Hmm... I know a lot of things about the next season. Shall I tell you guys all about them now?"
He laughed and resumed, "No, but what I can tell you is that the third season is going to be even more shocking than the first and second ones."
(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star)
(SBS Star)