[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Treats Song Hye Kyo to a Truck Loaded with Tasty Snacks

Actress Song Hye Kyo received a snack truck from actor Park Hyung Sik.On May 18, Song Hye Kyo updated her Instagram with new photos.The first photo was of a snack truck that said, "I'm supporting 'We Are Breaking Up Now' now."In the next photo, Song Hye Kyo held a cup of drink in her hand that said, "Here's my support to Hye Kyo noona and the team of 'We Are Breaking Up Now'. From Park Hyung Sik."Over these photos, Song Hye Kyo wrote, "Thank you, Hyung Sik.", then tagged his Instagram account with a heart.Not too long ago, Song Hye Kyo began filming her upcoming romance drama 'We Are Breaking Up Now' (literal translation) where she acts as a leading fashion designer.It seemed like Park Hyung Sik wanted to show his support for Song Hye Kyo and her new drama.Song Hye Kyo and Park Hyung Sik are under the same management agency―United Artists Agency.They are known to be close to each other; Park Hyung Sik even sang at an after party for Song Hye Kyo's wedding ceremony in October 2017.(Credit= 'kyo1122' 'phs1116' Instagram)(SBS Star)