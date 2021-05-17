[SBS Star] Fans Are Touched that EXO KAI Kept a Gift from a Fan 6 Years Ago

K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI is melting the hearts of fans for his sweetness.On May 15 episode of tvN's television show 'The Devil Wears Jungnam 2', KAI made a guest appearance.In this episode, actor Bae Jung-nam visited KAI's home to check out his clothing collection.While the camera showed his collection of coats, fans noticed a little plastic flower bud on one of the coats.It looked as if it was too old to hold itself up anymore though.Fans immediately knew what this was, because it was one of the fan gifts that KAI adored a long time ago.About six years ago, one fan gifted him this plastic flower bud, and KAI put this on his coat to a lot of places he went at that time.Since it was such a small item, it was surprising that KAI still had it even though he had moved around many times since then.Following the broadcast of this episode, fans shared comments such as, "How sweet of KAI!", "Awww. He's keeping it like it's so precious to him.", "It's cute that it's on his coat." and so on.(Credit= 'zkdlin' Instagram, Online Community, tvN The Devil Wears Jungnam 2)(SBS Star)