[SBS Star] IU Says Her Brother Is Angry & Avoids Her Calls After Mentioning Him on TV
Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.17 18:12
K-pop artist IU shared that her younger brother is currently unhappy with her. 

On May 16, IU shared a new video on YouTube. 

In this video, IU talked about her family while making a cake for them. 
IUIU said, "Recently, I talked about my younger brother on 'You Quiz on the Block'. After it was aired on TV, I heard that my brother got furious." 

She continued, "He's been hiding that he is my brother for his entire life, but I mentioned his name, how he looks and the fact that he was in the military on that show." 

She laughingly went on, "Now, everyone in his military base apparently knows who he is. They're like, 'You're IU's brother, aren't you?'" 
IUThen, IU revealed that her younger brother currently talks to all other members of the family but her. 

IU said, "He talks to my parents, but does not reply to my texts nor pick up my calls. I think he's really angry at me." 

She added, "I feel terrible about it. Sorry, brother. But as far as I know he is doing great in the military." 
IUIU's younger brother is four years younger than IU; he was studying in the United States until this March when he returned to Korea to begin his military service. 

(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube, 'dlwlrma' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
