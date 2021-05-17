[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Shares What She Wants Chun Seo-jin to Go Through in 'The Penthouse 3'

Actor Kim So Yeon shared how she wants things to end for 'Chun Seo-jin' in 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.On May 14, one YouTube channel uploaded an interview of Kim So Yeon on YouTube.On this day, Kim So Yeon talked about acting in SBS' mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.Kim So Yeon said, "I've been having a blast filming 'The Penthouse: War in Life' lately. All actors and actresses in the drama not only have amazing acting skills but also incredible personalities."She continued, "We laugh and cry together, and never had trouble while shooting the drama. We help each other to act better."Then, the actress mentioned her evil character 'Chun Seo-jin'.Kim So Yeon said, "I wonder what's going to happen to Chun Seo-jin in the next season of 'The Penthouse: War in Life' myself, but I kind of want her life to get ruined, like properly ruined."She resumed, "I want her to handcuff herself, tell the reporters not to blur her in the news and stuff."She added, "She was an evil, but quite an unusual evil, so it would be fun to see her life being ruined in a hilarious and unique way."Meanwhile, the first episode of 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life' is scheduled to be unveiled on June 4.(Credit= '모노튜브' YouTube, SBS The Penthouse: War in Life)(SBS Star)