뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Stylist Shares About Receiving a Pricey Luxury Blazer from SUHO for His Birthday
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Stylist Shares About Receiving a Pricey Luxury Blazer from SUHO for His Birthday

[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Stylist Shares About Receiving a Pricey Luxury Blazer from SUHO for His Birthday

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.17 13:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Stylist Shares About Receiving a Pricey Luxury Blazer from SUHO for His Birthday
One stylist shared that he received an expensive luxury blazer from K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO as his birthday present.

On May 13, stylist HAO uploaded a video of himself unboxing his birthday gifts. 
Stylist HAOAs the last one, HAO showed a gray blazer to the camera which was tailored by a luxury brand. 

HAO said, "If you are following me on Instagram, then you will know who I received this from.", then held up SUHO's recently-released first-ever solo album. 
Stylist HAOThe stylist continued, "At that time, SUHO asked me to pick a present. But I wasn't sure how much was okay. As he noticed that I had been agonizing over this, SUHO said something to me that really touched my heart."  

He went on, "SUHO said, 'Hey, don't worry about the price. Just pick whatever you want. I'll pay for whatever that is, okay?" 
Stylist HAOThanks to SUHO's considerate thoughts and words, HAO ended up choosing a blazer that he really wanted―that was priced 1,680,000 won (1,500 dollars). 

At the end of the talk, HAO said, "I love this blazer so much. Thank you, hyung. I'll wear it until it all wears out. I love you!" 
 

Currently, SUHO is serving his alternative military service as a public service worker.  

(Credit= 'HOW ABOUT OOTD' YouTube, 'kimjuncotton' Instagram)  

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.