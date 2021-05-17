[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Stylist Shares About Receiving a Pricey Luxury Blazer from SUHO for His Birthday

One stylist shared that he received an expensive luxury blazer from K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO as his birthday present.On May 13, stylist HAO uploaded a video of himself unboxing his birthday gifts.As the last one, HAO showed a gray blazer to the camera which was tailored by a luxury brand.HAO said, "If you are following me on Instagram, then you will know who I received this from.", then held up SUHO's recently-released first-ever solo album.The stylist continued, "At that time, SUHO asked me to pick a present. But I wasn't sure how much was okay. As he noticed that I had been agonizing over this, SUHO said something to me that really touched my heart."He went on, "SUHO said, 'Hey, don't worry about the price. Just pick whatever you want. I'll pay for whatever that is, okay?"Thanks to SUHO's considerate thoughts and words, HAO ended up choosing a blazer that he really wanted―that was priced 1,680,000 won (1,500 dollars).At the end of the talk, HAO said, "I love this blazer so much. Thank you, hyung. I'll wear it until it all wears out. I love you!"Currently, SUHO is serving his alternative military service as a public service worker.(Credit= 'HOW ABOUT OOTD' YouTube, 'kimjuncotton' Instagram)(SBS Star)