[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Tells How Shy He Felt About Watching His Debut Drama with Family

Actor Park Seo Jun shared how shy he felt about watching his debut drama 'Dream High 2' with his family.On May 15, Park Seo Jun welcomed his 10th debut anniversary.On this day, Park Seo Jun held an online fan meeting titled, 'Park Seo Jun, Comma'.During the fan meeting, Park Seo Jun looked back on his acting career.Park Seo Jun said, "My made my official debut with 'Dream High 2' in 2012. I remember feeling super shy about watching it with my family."He laughed and continued, "Instead of watching it with my family, I watched it by myself. I watched it in the corner of the room."He added, "I don't know why, but I felt extremely nervous, especially when I watched the very first episode of it."Then, Park Seo Jun expressed his gratitude to fans for the love and support for the past 10 years.Park Seo Jun said, "It's still hard to believe that it's been 10 years since I made my debut in this industry. There were times when it was fun, but there were also times when things were a little difficult."He resumed, "But I believe I was able to come this far without many hardships all thanks to your love and support. Thank you so much. I love you."(Credit= Kakao TV)(SBS Star)