뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Tells How Shy He Felt About Watching His Debut Drama with Family
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Tells How Shy He Felt About Watching His Debut Drama with Family

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Tells How Shy He Felt About Watching His Debut Drama with Family

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.17 11:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Tells How Shy He Felt About Watching His Debut Drama with Family
Actor Park Seo Jun shared how shy he felt about watching his debut drama 'Dream High 2' with his family. 

On May 15, Park Seo Jun welcomed his 10th debut anniversary. 

On this day, Park Seo Jun held an online fan meeting titled, 'Park Seo Jun, Comma'. 
Park Seo JunDuring the fan meeting, Park Seo Jun looked back on his acting career. 

Park Seo Jun said, "My made my official debut with 'Dream High 2' in 2012. I remember feeling super shy about watching it with my family." 

He laughed and continued, "Instead of watching it with my family, I watched it by myself. I watched it in the corner of the room." 

He added, "I don't know why, but I felt extremely nervous, especially when I watched the very first episode of it." 
Park Seo JunThen, Park Seo Jun expressed his gratitude to fans for the love and support for the past 10 years.

Park Seo Jun said, "It's still hard to believe that it's been 10 years since I made my debut in this industry. There were times when it was fun, but there were also times when things were a little difficult." 

He resumed, "But I believe I was able to come this far without many hardships all thanks to your love and support. Thank you so much. I love you." 
Park Seo Jun(Credit= Kakao TV) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.