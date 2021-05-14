[SBS Star] "Former Actor?" Everyone Wants to Know More About Han Ye Seul's 10-year Younger Boyfriend

Everybody is talking about actress Han Ye Seul's boyfriend after she surprisingly shared her dating news yesterday.On May 13, Han Ye Seul shared a photo of a good-looking guy with a happy smile on her Instagram.Under this photo, Han Ye Seul wrote, "Let me introduce you to my boyfriend." alongside a smiley face emoji.Following Han Ye-seul's surprising news, many began to wonder who Han Ye Seul's boyfriend is.It was discovered that he was Ryu Sung-jae, a former theater actor who no longer works in the industry.He used to act in various genres of plays including 'Lucky Romance', 'Inside the Burning Darkness' and more.In the photos that fans dug up from his active days in the theater, he wore a sleek suit and posed for photos.Not only was there handsomeness all over his face, but his tall physique immediately grabbed the attention.Han Ye Seul and Ryu Sung-jae are 10 years apart, as she was born in 1981 and he was born in 1991.It was reported that Han Ye Seul and Ryu Sung-jae have been together for about a year.Lots of fans around the world are sending congratulatory messages to Han Ye Seul on finding new love.(Credit= 'han_ye_seul_' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)