[SBS Star] "Former Actor?" Everyone Wants to Know More About Han Ye Seul's 10-year Younger Boyfriend
[SBS Star] "Former Actor?" Everyone Wants to Know More About Han Ye Seul's 10-year Younger Boyfriend

Lee Narin

Everybody is talking about actress Han Ye Seul's boyfriend after she surprisingly shared her dating news yesterday. 

On May 13, Han Ye Seul shared a photo of a good-looking guy with a happy smile on her Instagram. 

Under this photo, Han Ye Seul wrote, "Let me introduce you to my boyfriend." alongside a smiley face emoji. 
Ryu Sung-jaeFollowing Han Ye-seul's surprising news, many began to wonder who Han Ye Seul's boyfriend is. 

It was discovered that he was Ryu Sung-jae, a former theater actor who no longer works in the industry. 

He used to act in various genres of plays including 'Lucky Romance', 'Inside the Burning Darkness' and more. 
Ryu Sung-jaeIn the photos that fans dug up from his active days in the theater, he wore a sleek suit and posed for photos. 

Not only was there handsomeness all over his face, but his tall physique immediately grabbed the attention. 

Han Ye Seul and Ryu Sung-jae are 10 years apart, as she was born in 1981 and he was born in 1991. 

It was reported that Han Ye Seul and Ryu Sung-jae have been together for about a year. 

Lots of fans around the world are sending congratulatory messages to Han Ye Seul on finding new love. 
Ryu Sung-jae(Credit= 'han_ye_seul_' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)     
