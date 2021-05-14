뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Ji-min Saw a K-pop Star Couple Secretly Kissing at a Broadcasting Station Stairwell?
Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.14 17:22
Comedienne Kim Ji-min talked about the time when she saw a K-pop star couple secretly kissing at the stairwell of a broadcasting station. 

On May 13 episode of KBS' talk show 'Ssurvival', Kim Ji-min shared an intriguing story. 
Kim Ji-minDuring the talk, Kim Ji-min shared that she once saw two members of K-pop groups secretly kissing each other at a broadcasting station. 

Kim Ji-min started off by saying, "I don't really know K-pop groups well. So I wouldn't be able to tell you who these two K-pop stars are, but..." 

The comedienne continued, "At that time, lots of K-pop groups were recording 'Music Bank'. I happened to go to a building next to the hall where they were filming 'Music Bank'." 
Kim Ji-minShe went on, "I went up the stairwell, and those two K-pop stars were kissing in the corner of the stairwell on the second floor. They were kissing against the wall." 

She added, "This is just my thought, but I think they were kissing in a rather open space because they could hear people coming that way." 

As another host Park Na-rae heard this, she commented, "Wow. They are one brave couple."

She playfully resumed, "When they have children in the future, they can tell they kissed at a broadcasting station. How cool is that?!" 
Kim Ji-min(Credit= KBS Ssurvival) 

(SBS Star)    
