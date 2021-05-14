뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Multiple Female Nude Photos in GOT7 JB's Bedroom Spur Controversy
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Multiple Female Nude Photos in GOT7 JB's Bedroom Spur Controversy

[SBS Star] Multiple Female Nude Photos in GOT7 JB's Bedroom Spur Controversy

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.14 16:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Multiple Female Nude Photos in GOT7 JBs Bedroom Spur Controversy
Fans discovered female nude photos on the wall of JB of K-pop boy group GOT7's bedroom. 

On May 13, JB went live on his Instagram to give his fans and followers an update on his life. 

At that time, JB was lying on a bed with pinkish purple mood lighting where it seemed like his own bedroom. 
JBAs it was announced that JB joined Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park's label H1GHR MUSIC just a few days ago, many congratulated him on such great news. 

JB thanked everyone by saying, "I've received an incredible number of congratulatory messages. They make me feel like I should work harder."
JBThen, JB changed the angle of his phone which he was using for the live broadcast. 

While doing so, a side of the wall was quickly shown on camera. 

On the wall, there were lots of bikini and nude photos that looked like they were cropped out of an adult magazine. 
JBAt the moment, it is unknown whether the bedroom is his or not, but it is assumed that it is his own bedroom. 

Regarding the photos on the wall, people made comments such as, "I'm not sure what to say. The photos are, umm...", "Why does he collect those, and even put them up on his wall?", "Well, he's all grown up though. What's the fuss about?" and so on. 

(Credit= 'jaybnow.hr' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.