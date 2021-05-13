[SBS Star] NAYEON Cutely Complains About TWICE Members Frequently Not Replying to Her Messages

NAYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE shared that she is sad about the group members not replying to her messages every now and then.

Recently, a lot of K-pop fans went back on watching one past talk show of TWICE.The part especially grabbed many fans' attention was the part where NAYEON talked about TWICE's group chat.NAYEON said, "It's not like I'm upset about it or anything, but nobody tends to answer me when I ask whether they want to eat with me in our group chat."MOMO immediately responded, "I feel pretty bad about that, but it's not like we can say, 'No, we don't.' when you ask."NAYEON commented, "It's better for you to say that then say nothing at all. As you can see, they ignore my messages a lot. So these days, I reply to my own message."She laughingly continued, "If no one answers me when I ask them if anyone wants to eat with me, I just send another message saying, 'Alright. In that case, I'll eat with you the next time.'"However, NAYEON revealed that no members of TWICE respond to that message of hers either, but emphasized that she was not upset about it at all.Then the members of TWICE said, "No, you say that you are not upset, but you are completely upset about it!"NAYEON awkwardly smiled and gave her honest thought, "Okay, please reply to my messages even if you aren't going to eat with me."Upon hearing this, TWICE members burst into laughter and promised NAYEON that they would try to reply from then on.(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)