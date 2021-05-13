뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] NAYEON Cutely Complains About TWICE Members Frequently Not Replying to Her Messages
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] NAYEON Cutely Complains About TWICE Members Frequently Not Replying to Her Messages

[SBS Star] NAYEON Cutely Complains About TWICE Members Frequently Not Replying to Her Messages

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.13 17:43 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] NAYEON Cutely Complains About TWICE Members Frequently Not Replying to Her Messages
NAYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE shared that she is sad about the group members not replying to her messages every now and then. 

Recently, a lot of K-pop fans went back on watching one past talk show of TWICE. 

The part especially grabbed many fans' attention was the part where NAYEON talked about TWICE's group chat. 
TWICENAYEON said, "It's not like I'm upset about it or anything, but nobody tends to answer me when I ask whether they want to eat with me in our group chat." 

MOMO immediately responded, "I feel pretty bad about that, but it's not like we can say, 'No, we don't.' when you ask." 

NAYEON commented, "It's better for you to say that then say nothing at all. As you can see, they ignore my messages a lot. So these days, I reply to my own message." 

She laughingly continued, "If no one answers me when I ask them if anyone wants to eat with me, I just send another message saying, 'Alright. In that case, I'll eat with you the next time.'" 
TWICEHowever, NAYEON revealed that no members of TWICE respond to that message of hers either, but emphasized that she was not upset about it at all. 

Then the members of TWICE said, "No, you say that you are not upset, but you are completely upset about it!"  

NAYEON awkwardly smiled and gave her honest thought, "Okay, please reply to my messages even if you aren't going to eat with me." 

Upon hearing this, TWICE members burst into laughter and promised NAYEON that they would try to reply from then on. 
TWICE(Credit= JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.