[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jessica Tears Up While Saying What She Dislikes About Krystal
Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.13 16:14 View Count
K-pop artist Jessica cried while talking about what she dislikes about her younger sister Krystal of girl group f(x). 

On May 12, Jessica shared a new video on her YouTube. 

The video showed Jessica having dinner with wine with her best friend model Irene, Krystal and Krystal's best friend. 
JessicaBefore dinner, they answered some fun questions that were asked by fans in advance.

One of the questions was, "Jessica, can you tell us one thing that you don't like about Krystal?" 

Jessica playfully responded, "There are too many that I don't know where to begin, but... I don't like the fact that Krystal can't be my drinking buddy." 
JessicaThen, her eyes suddenly teared up, and she continued with a shaky voice, "When I first found out that she doesn't really like to drink, I was heartbroken. I believe drinking together creates a deeper bond." 

Krystal laughed and commented, "Are you crying? It's not like I completely stay away from alcohol. I drink when I have to drink, you know. I prefer not to drink over family dinner if I drank the day before." 

She continued, "When I say I don't want to drink though, you always get annoyed at me. I get your point. So, I try to have at least a glass, but you don't know that I'm trying this hard." 
KrystalJessica shook her head side-to-side and said, "Do you know what makes me sad? I feel like I'm the least priority to her. She gets tipsy when she's with other people, but she never drinks like that with me." 

She resumed, "Whenever I ask her to have a drink with me, she's like, 'I don't feel like it', 'I should be sober for tomorrow.' or she's always not in the mood. Anyway, after that night, I don't really drink with her. I don't even ask her to have a drink with me anymore."
 

(Credit= 'Jessica Jung' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
