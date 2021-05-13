[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Says Lee Sang Woo Does All the Dishes So That She Can Memorize Lines

Actress Kim So Yeon shared that her husband actor Lee Sang Woo does all the dishes at home these days.On May 7, one YouTube channel uploaded a video of Kim So Yeon online.The video showed Kim So Yeon making tteokbokki (stir-fried spicy rice cakes) after an interview.While making tteokbokki, Kim So Yeon shared an interesting story that involves Lee Sang Woo.Kim So Yeon said, "Lee Sang Woo always tells me how good my cooking is. But as I've been so busy with 'The Penthouse: War in Life', I haven't been able to cook at home lately."She resumed, "He does all the dishes these days as well. He's like, 'Don't worry about me. Just focus on memorizing your lines.'"Then, Kim So Yeon laughingly shared how Lee Sang Woo cutely complained about it despite his words, "Don't worry about me."The actress said, "Not too long ago, he told me that he got hand eczema. He walked around next to me holding an ointment for eczema in his hand while I was practicing my lines."She laughed and continued, "Then, he rubbed it on his hands and commented, 'Oh, this one is almost finished. I've got to buy a new one.'"Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo tied the knot in June 2017; they have no children yet.(Credit= '모노튜브' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)