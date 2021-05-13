뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] T-ARA Qri Shares How She Can Spot Couples at 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] T-ARA Qri Shares How She Can Spot Couples at 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'

[SBS Star] T-ARA Qri Shares How She Can Spot Couples at 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.13 11:28 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] T-ARA Qri Shares How She Can Spot Couples at Idol Star Athletics Championships
Qri of K-pop girl group T-ARA revealed ways she can spot couples at 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'. 

On May 12 episode of MBC every1's television show 'South Korean Foreigners', Qri and Hur Young Ji of girl group KARA joined the talk. 
QriDuring the talk, Hur Young Ji said, "At 'Idol Star Athletics Championships', it is not too hard to spot K-pop star couples." 

She continued, "Apparently, my fellow group members saw a lot of couples, but I couldn't find any myself. I also didn't get asked for my number or anything there." 
QriThen, Qri said, "Well, let me tell you. Couples tend to try to stay close to each other during shooting. You know how many K-pop groups participate in the show, right?"

She resumed, "Usually, they stick with their own groups, but if their boyfriend or girlfriend is there, it's likely that they will go close to them." 

She went on, "As fans are watching them, they can't really do anything though. But they just try to be around them by talking to people around them and stuff." 

Lastly, Qri added, "They try to do it without looking too obvious, but I'm able to notice it right away." 
QriPreviously, lots of stars revealed that a great number K-pop stars end up dating after 'Idol Star Athletics Championships' or secretly send love to one another if they are already together. 

(Credit= MBC every1 South Korean Foreigners, MBC Idol Star Athletics Championships) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.