[SBS Star] T-ARA Qri Shares How She Can Spot Couples at 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'

Qri of K-pop girl group T-ARA revealed ways she can spot couples at 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'.On May 12 episode of MBC every1's television show 'South Korean Foreigners', Qri and Hur Young Ji of girl group KARA joined the talk.During the talk, Hur Young Ji said, "At 'Idol Star Athletics Championships', it is not too hard to spot K-pop star couples."She continued, "Apparently, my fellow group members saw a lot of couples, but I couldn't find any myself. I also didn't get asked for my number or anything there."Then, Qri said, "Well, let me tell you. Couples tend to try to stay close to each other during shooting. You know how many K-pop groups participate in the show, right?"She resumed, "Usually, they stick with their own groups, but if their boyfriend or girlfriend is there, it's likely that they will go close to them."She went on, "As fans are watching them, they can't really do anything though. But they just try to be around them by talking to people around them and stuff."Lastly, Qri added, "They try to do it without looking too obvious, but I'm able to notice it right away."Previously, lots of stars revealed that a great number K-pop stars end up dating after 'Idol Star Athletics Championships' or secretly send love to one another if they are already together.(Credit= MBC every1 South Korean Foreigners, MBC Idol Star Athletics Championships)(SBS Star)