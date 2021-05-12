[SBS Star] "Miss You, Oppa" YERI & MINHO Share the Cutest Conversation on Instagram

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member YERI and boy group SHINee's member MINHO shared the cutest conversation on Instagram.On May 11, YERI updated her Instagram with some new photos.The photos were of YERI's selfies taken outside in the sunny weather.YERI looked genuinely happy in these photos.Not long after she uploaded these photos, MINHO came along and shared a comment under this post.MINHO wrote, "Oh, it's Squirtle (YERI's nickname)! Hey, Squirtle, little cutie, stop pretending like you are busy!"In response to this comment, YERI said, "I miss you, oppa." with a white heart emoji.Then, MINHO commented, "That's a lie. Lie, lie, lie. I knew you were like this from the beginning!"Upon seeing their adorable interaction, fans could not stop smiling for ages.They left comments such as, "How cute!", "Is there any way I can stop smiling right now?", "So jealous that YERI has an oppa like MINHO." and many more.YERI and MINHO are under the same management agency SM Entertainment; they have known each other since they were trainees.(Credit= 'yerimiese' Instagram, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)