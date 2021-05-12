[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yook Sungjae & RICKY Sing Together as the Members of the Military Band

Yook Sungjae of K-pop boy group BTOB and RICKY of another boy group TEEN TOP were spotted singing together.On May 7, the Seoul National Cemetery shared a video featuring Yook Sungjae and RICKY on YouTube.In the video, Yook Sungjae and Ricky sing 'Love Blossom' by K.WILL while going around the cemetery on foot.They playfully danced to the song, laughed together, and enjoyed looking at beautiful flowers as well.They both had unstyled and short hair, and were in a red military band uniform.The video was not only filled with their candy-like voices, but also beautiful backgrounds.It almost seemed like it was a K-pop music video.It is said that Yook Sungjae and RICKY have been friends for years, but have never officially sang together in the past.Although it was their first time collaborating on a song, their voices matched one another so well.Under this video, fans left comments such as, "This video melts my heart!", "Omg! Thank you for such an amazing music video!", "Awww! I miss them!" and so on.(Credit= '국립서울현충원' YouTube)(SBS Star)