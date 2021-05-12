[SBS Star] Jeong Jinwoon Fires Back at a Hater Who Tells Him Not to Share Happy Photos After a Breakup

Jeong Jinwoon of K-pop boy group 2AM fired back at a hater who left a rude comment on his Instagram.On May 10, Jeong Jinwoon updated his Instagram with new photos.The photos were of him smiling brightly in an empty room.Jeong Jinwoon put multiple smiley faces in the caption.Not long after his upload, one person left a comment under this post.This person said, "You and your girlfriend have been together for four years. She even waited for you while you were in the military."He/she continued, "It's really disrespectful of you for uploading photos like those right after you broke up with a girl like that."To this, Jeong Jinwoon responded, "I don't know who you are, but hi there. This is an area online where I use to work as well as to communicate with my fans and followers."He resumed, "If you have anything to say, then please say it to me personally. Also, if you are going to go on about something that you don't know anything about, then please don't say anything."Back in November 2019, it was reported that Jeong Jinwoon and Gyeong Ree of disbanded girl group 9MUSES were dating each other.Following the report, they both admitted that they were in a relationship since the end of 2017.Then on May 4, the two stars confirmed that they recently broke up with one another.(Credit= 'jinwoon52' 'gyeongree' Instagram)(SBS Star)