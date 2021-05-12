[SBS Star] Choo Sa Rang Makes Her Official Model Debut in Japan

Choo Sa Rang, the daughter of Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon and Japanese model Yano Shiho, took her first step as a model in Japan.On May 10, various Japanese news outlets reported that Choo Sa Rang and Yano Shiho modeled for a well-known clothing retailer.In the photos that was released by the fashion brand, Choo Sa Rang and Yano Shiho posed with casual but trendy clothes.Not only did Choo Sa Rang looked happy, but she also looked natural and professional.It was also hard to believe that she was only nine years old, because she looked so tall.Just like her mother, Choo Sa Rang showed off long and thin legs.Following the photoshoot, Yano Shiho apparently commented, "Sa Rang loved being part of the shooting today, because it marks her official debut in Japan."Choo Sa Rang gained fame when she appeared in KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' with Choo Sung Hoon some years ago.For over two years on 'The Return of Superman', Choo Sa Rang and Choo Sung Hoon demonstrated the sweetest father-daughter relationship.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)